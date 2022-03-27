IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings register Win

Insight Bureau: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in the first match on Sunday. In the second match, Punjab Kings won a high-voltage thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

🔶 Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Mumbai Indians 177/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma 41, Ishan Kishan 81*. Kuldeep Yadav 3/18.

🔸Delhi Capitals 179/6 in 18.2 overs. Prithvi Shaw 38, Lalit Yadav 48*, Axar Patel 38*. Basil Thampi 3/35.

🔸Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav.

🔶 Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets.

🔸RCB 205/2 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis 88, Kohli 41*, Karthik 32*.

🔸Punjab Kings 208/5 in 19 years.Mayank 32, Dhawan 43, Rajapaksa 43, Odean Smith 25* (8 balls). Mohammad Siraj 2/59.

🔸Player of the Match – Odean Smith.