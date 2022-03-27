100-Word Edit: Naveen Regime can be a Case Study

By securing majority in 88% of total NACs and Municipalities in the State following the great victory in Panchayat Polls, ruling BJD has left the Opposition gasping for breath.

BJD President & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has every reason to celebrate as he is the sole factor behind this unprecedented success.

Opposition may have failed, but why there is no anti-incumbency in Odisha and what’s helping BJD improve its performace in subsequent polls, can be a case study for all.

And, Naveen Patnaik, the enigma, is himself a case study for all those who are interested in politics and governance.