Insight Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will leave for New Delhi today on a special visit. According to sources, he will visit the Parliament tomorrow.

The CM will attend the ‘BBC Sportswoman of the Year Awards’ function later today.

If we believe the buzz in Delhi, many top leaders may meet CM Naveen Patnaik to seek his support in the Presidential Polls to be held in July this year.