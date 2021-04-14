IPL 2021: RCB wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad

TNI Bureau: The Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 runs in an important IPL 2021 match tonight.

RCB posted 149/8 in 20 overs. Kohli (33) and Maxwell (59), were the top scorers. Holder took 3 wickets while Rashid Khan bagged two.

Sunrisers Hyderabad fought hard, but managed to score 143/9 in 20 overs in the end. David Warner (54) and Manish Pandey (38) were the top scorers.

For RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed took 3 wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel took 2 wickets each.

Glenn Maxwell was declared ‘Player of the Match’.