Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Concept in Indian Constitution

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on 14th April 1891 at Mahu in Madhya Pradesh, India. Dr. Ambedkar was the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and apart from that was an economist, jurist, social reformer, and politician who dedicated his whole life to end social discrimination and worked on the upliftment of the lower caste.

In the wise words of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,

“The third thing we must do is not be content with mere political democracy. We must note that our political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognizes liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life.”

In his life time, he was honoured step by step. At the first step he was honoured as the member of the Constituent Assembly. At the second step he was honoured as the first ‘Law Minister’ of Independent India and at the third step he was honoured as the Chairman of the ‘Drafting Committee’ of the Constitution of India. He achieved these honours solely through his vast knowledge, tremendous command of the English language, expertness in explaining the subject and ideal patriotism.

As the first and foremost leader of the depressed classes, he played a key role in viewing the structure of the government and the forms of the Constitution. He did not want to impose a Constitution on the Indians, rather he advocated that the opinion of the people about the manner in which they desired to be governed must be accepted.

In the Draft Constitution, Ambedkar also suggested the acceptance of Hindi in the ‘nagri’ script as the National Language of India. And when it was decided to divide India into, India and Pakistan, Dr. Ambedkar demanded the division of Punjab and Bengal, and the territories to be added to India.

If Mahatma Gandhi gave direction and lesson of morality, then Baba Saheb gave shape to social aspect without exploitation. Indeed he was truly the “father or the Chief Architect” of the Indian Constitution.