IPL 2021: RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 2 Wickets

Last ball win for RCB against MI

By Sagar Satapathy
AB de Villiers RCB
133

TNI Bureau: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign in style with a two-wicket win over defending Champions Mumbai Indians.

It was an incredible game of cricket as RCB won the match off the last ball.

Scores:

Mumbai Indians 159/9 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 49, Suryakumar Yadav 31, Ishan Kishan 28; Harshal Patel 5/27).

Royal Challengers Bangalore 160/8 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 33, Glenn Maxwell 39, AB de Villers 48; Bumrah 2/26, Marco Jansen 2/28).

Player of the Match – Harshal Patel.

