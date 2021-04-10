Odisha Corona Updates – April 10, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1374 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9338708.

Of the 1374 new cases, 812 have been reported from quarantine centres while 562 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest of 355 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 7003 active cases and 339200 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 1,926 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 1374

➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 355, Khurda: 193, Nuapada: 135, Sambalpur: 77, Bargarh: 59, Jharsuguda: 52, Cuttack: 51, Rayagada: 47, Kalahandi: 45, Puri: 44, Angul: 33, Bhadrak: 30, Mayurbhanj: 26, Jajpur: 25, Keonjhar: 24, Ganjam: 20, Nabarangpur: 20, Balasore: 17, Nayagarh: 13, Balangir: 12, Jagatsinghpur: 9, Deogarh: 8, Gajapati: 8, Koraput: 8, Dhenkanal: 5, Kendrapada: 4, Sonepur: 4, Kandhamal: 3, Boudh: 2.

➡️ State Pool: 45

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9338708

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 348182 (Active Cases: 7003, Recovered: 339200, COVID Deaths: 1,926)