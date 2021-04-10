Odisha Corona Updates – April 10, 2021

Odisha Corona Updates

By Sagarika Satapathy
corona virus updates
159

TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported 1374 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9338708.

Of the 1374 new cases, 812 have been reported from quarantine centres while 562 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest of 355 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 7003 active cases and 339200 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 1,926 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – April 10, 2021

TNI Evening News Headlines – April 9, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 1374
➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 355, Khurda: 193, Nuapada: 135, Sambalpur: 77, Bargarh: 59, Jharsuguda: 52, Cuttack: 51, Rayagada: 47, Kalahandi: 45, Puri: 44, Angul: 33, Bhadrak: 30, Mayurbhanj: 26, Jajpur: 25, Keonjhar: 24, Ganjam: 20, Nabarangpur: 20, Balasore: 17, Nayagarh: 13, Balangir: 12, Jagatsinghpur: 9, Deogarh: 8, Gajapati: 8, Koraput: 8, Dhenkanal: 5, Kendrapada: 4, Sonepur: 4, Kandhamal: 3, Boudh: 2.

➡️ State Pool: 45

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9338708
➡️ Total +VE Cases: 348182 (Active Cases: 7003, Recovered: 339200, COVID Deaths: 1,926)

Odisha Corona Updates

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.