TNI Evening News Headlines – April 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Twin City Commissionerate Police restricts number of participants in marriages and related functions to 50 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities. For funeral, the number of participants has been reduced to 20.

➡️ PM Modi releases Hindi Version of Odisha Itihaas written by ‘Utkal Keshari’ Dr Harekrushna Mahtab.

➡️ Odisha CM launches Mask Abhijan for 14 Days. Penalty for not wearing mask doubled in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government increases penalty to Rs 2,000 for first & second offence for not wearing mask and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offence.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 150 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 117 Local contact cases & 33 Quarantine cases.

➡️ There won’t be restrictions on train movement to Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Rayagada: 2 cinema halls sealed for violating COVID 19 guidelines.

➡️ Annual Matric and Plus II examinations will be held as per schedule, says Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ Two doctors of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar test Covid 19 positive.

➡️ Mmaximum temperature in all towns of Odisha remained below 40 degrees except Sundergarh.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 58,993 new COVID cases, 45,391 recoveries, and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 9,200 fresh COVID19 cases, Delhi 8,521 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 7,955, Nagpur District reported 6,489, Tamil Nadu 5,441, Kerala 5,063, Gujarat 4,541 new COVID19 cases, Punjab 3,459 and Andhra Pradesh reports 2,765 fresh COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a Virtual Summit with the Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

➡️ 26 AIIMS Delhi staff including Doctors test COVID positive.

➡️ Supreme Court asks Italy to deposit Rs 10 crore, that would be paid to the families of two Kerala fishermen killed by Italian marines.

➡️ All schools in Delhi to be closed till further orders due to rise in Covid cases.

➡️ Maharashtra Government postpones MPSC entrance exam scheduled for 11th April.

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the season opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

World News

➡️ Gunmen kill 11 Nigerian troops in central region: Army.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson is to begin trial in India for its single shot vaccine soon.

➡️ Queen Elizabeth II’s Husband, Prince Philip passes away at 99.

➡️ Explosive eruption rocks Volcano on eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

➡️ After Oscars, Priyanka Chopra is a presenter at 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.