IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians prevail over KKR

TNI Bureau: Trent Boult bowled an excellent final over, as Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in IPL 2021 tonight.

It was not an easy pitch to bat on. Mumbai Indians bowled out for just 152 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (43) and Suryakumar Yadav (56) were the only batsmen who scored good runs.

Andre Russell took 5 wickets while Pat Cummins took 2 wickets.

Despite a very good start, Kolkata Knight Riders lost the plot and finished at 142/7 in 20 overs. Nitish Rana (57) and Shu bman Gill (33) were the top scorers.

For Mumbai, Rahul Chahar took 4 wickets while Boult took two.