Odisha Corona Updates – April 14, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported  single-day spike of 2267 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 355353, including 12244 active cases and 341123 recovered ones.

Of the 2267 new cases, 1314 have been reported from quarantine centres while 953 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest and biggest spike of 458 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 12244 active cases and 341123 cured/discharged in the State.

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported today one each from Bolangir, Ganjam and Jajpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,933.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 2267
➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 458, Khordha: 348, Sambalpur: 120, Bargarh: 120, Cuttack: 117, Nuapada: 104, Nabarangpur: 104, Balangir: 93, Ganjam: 70, Puri: 70, Balasore: 67, Mayurbhanj: 60,  Jharsuguda: 55,  Keonjhar,  55Jajpur: 52,  Angul: 48, Jagatsinghpur: 35, Kalahandi: 34, Gajapati: 31, Bhadrak: 28, Rayagada: 27, Nayagarh: 19, Sonepur: 16, Deogarh: 12, Kandhamal: 12, Kendrapada: 12, Koraput: 12, Dhenkanal: 5 and Malkangiri: 2.

➡️ State Pool: 81

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9461720
➡️ Total +VE Cases: 355353 (Active Cases: 12244, Recovered: 341123, COVID Deaths: 1,933)

