TNI Evening News Headlines – April 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ The Court of District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack allows Manglabag police to take Hyder’s close associate Yakub on 7-day remand from today.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces a whopping Rs. 155 crore package for the all-round development of Balasore municipality.

➡️ Odisha CM launches two IT-enabled modules and attends orientation programme of 100 newly recruited Junior Executive Assistants at Odisha Mining.

➡️ BPUT reschedules odd semester (regular/back) exams 2020-21 to May 7 in online mode.

➡️ Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town special train starts operation from today.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricts congregations/gatherings for celebration of Ramzan in public.

➡️ 5 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Jharsuguda emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 41.2 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Major fire erupts at a shop in Pandara on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ Sushil Chandra takes over as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner of India.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 60,212 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Section 144 to be imposed in Maharashtra from April 14 for a period of 15 days.

➡️ Delhi reports 13,468 new COVID 19 cases, 7,972 recoveries and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh reports 18,021 new COVID19 cases, 3,474 recoveries and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Pune district reports 10,112 covid cases, Karnataka reports 8,778 new positive cases, Mumbai 7,898, Kerala 7,515 cases, Tamil Nadu 6,984 cases, Gujarat reports 6,690 new COVID 19 cases, Rajasthan 5,528 and Andhra Pradesh reports 4,228 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra: Many districts face severe shortage of Covid-19 beds, seek railways’ Covid-care coaches.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 COVID 19 cases; death toll rises by 85.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath isolates himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Indoor stadium in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur converted into a temporary COVID19 care centre.

➡️ Singer Baba Sehgal’s father passed away due to coronavirus.

➡️ Hockey Player Balbir Singh Junior passes away at 88.

World News

➡️ WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild animals in food markets to prevent disease.

➡️ Australia reports second Astrazeneca blood clot case, vaccine rollout steady.

➡️ US FDA suspends use of Johnson And Johnson Vaccine after 6 cases of severe blood clot reported in individuals after they received vaccine doses.

➡️ 3 civilians killed and 24 (18 civilians, 6 police) wounded in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan.

➡️ IAF inducts specialist vehicles for airbase security against terror attacks.

➡️ Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19.