IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals beat CSK

TNI Bureau: The Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2021 campaign on a big positive note by beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets. The openers took the game away from CSK in a one-sided affair.

Chennai Super Kings posted 188/7 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali (36), Suresh Raina (54), Rayudu (23), Jadeja (26*) and Sam Curran (34) were the top scorers. For DC, Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan took 2 wickets each.

Delhi Capitals dominated the game and reached 190/3 in 18.4 overs. Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) scripted the easy win with stupendous performance with the bat. For CSK, Shardul Thakur took two wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan has been adjudged ‘Player of the Match’.