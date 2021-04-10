TNI Evening News Headlines – April 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Hrudananda Bhuyan, 32-year-old doctor of IMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar succumbs to COVID 19 in line of duty.

➡️ Gangster Suleiman Haider escapes from police custody while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 171 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 126 Local contact cases & 45 Quarantine cases.

➡️ 403 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 339603.

➡️ Odisha administers over 40 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccines in 70 Days.

➡️ All Government, Aided & TRW High Schools in Sundargarh district will be transformed under 5T initiative; 40 schools chosen in 1st phase.

➡️ CCTV cameras installed at various places in Bhubaneswar to keep a vigil on the violators of Covid-19 safety protocols.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review progress of different departments from May 15 to 25.

➡️ Gajapati district administration today sealed two cinema halls for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

➡️ Cuttack: Crorepati senior clerk arrested on charges of amassing disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs 1.50 crore.

➡️ AIIMS Bhubaneswr gets three new advanced facilities to study viral, fungal disorders and common cancers

➡️ Silver ingots recovered again from Emar Mutt in Puri.

India News

➡️ Seven terrorists were gunned down by security forces in south Kashmir yesterday.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 10 killed, 30 injured after truck carrying devotees falls into gorge in Etawah district.

➡️ More than 10 crores vaccine doses administered, till now: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Delhi reports 7,897 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 6,955, Kerala reports 6,194, Nagpur 5131, Rajasthan 4,401 and Andhra Pradesh 3,309 new Covid 19 cases.

➡️ Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray holds all-party meet amid rising Covid cases

➡️ Four held for black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Maharashtra.

➡️ Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar says that 1121 ventilators will be made available to Maharashtra in the next 3 to 4 days.

➡️ Sikkim has planned to provide 100% tap water connections to all households before March next year under JalJeevan Mission.

➡️ West Bengal Elections: The average voter turnout was registered at 76.16 per cent till 05.30 P.M.

➡️ Election Commission of India orders adjournment of poll in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar following violence in area.

➡️ EC announces re-polling in 4 Assembly constituencies of Assam on April 20.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee seeks Amit Shah’s resignation over Cooch Behar deaths

➡️ A leopard was found dead near Karamadai Range Forest in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

➡️ Teeka Utsav to be organised from tomorrow across the country.

➡️ Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul dies of COVID-19. He was 74.

➡️ IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to field against Chennai Super Kings.

World News

➡️ Abu Dhabi Crown Prince honours Indian-origin businessman Yusuff Ali MA and 11 other individuals with Abu Dhabi’s top civilian award.

➡️ 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake strikes off Indonesia Coast; no tsunami warning was issued.

➡️ India adds Sri Lanka in air bubble pact, All the eligible passengers will be able to travel between the 2 countries in the near future.

➡️ France asks people under 55 who got AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for first dose to take different second dose.

➡️ Iran tests newest advanced nuclear centrifuges.