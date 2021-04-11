Search Operation underway to nab Gangster Hyder

TNI Bureau: Under fire over the “shocking” escape of dreaded gangster Suleiman Hyder from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack last evening, Odisha Police has launched a massive operation to nab him.

The Odisha Police, especially the Commissionerate Police has taken it a challenge after the gangster gave a slip to the cop amidst reports of huge laxity in his security.

Hyder was undergoing treatment at SCB after being brought from Sambalpur Circle Jail 12 days ago where he was serving the life sentence in a murder case.

According to reports, 4/5 people had come to meet Hyder in the Hospital and also had Biryani with him. The security guard was reportedly given drugs in the food/drink and then fell unconscious, leading to Hyder’s escape.

Special Teams have been formed by the Cops. Police forces of Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara are coordinating with each other. Senior Cops are monitoring the situation. Search operation has been continuing on the basis of intelligence inputs. Special teams have focused on railway stations and borders. Odisha Police is in touch with their counterparts in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The Odisha Police is trying its best to nab Hyder and save itself from further embarrassment.