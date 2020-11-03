New Features that make iPhone 12 Series Different

TNI Bureau: Apple, every year launches its all-new range of iPhones with more advanced features and improved design. Similarly, this year on October 13th Apple has launched its brand new series of iPhones – the iPhone 12 series. And all the techies are literally going gaga over it.

But is this new iPhone 12 series really worth the price and hype?

What are the new features in this series that make it different and stand out?

Indeed, both of the above questions are valid. Being a buyer you must have complete knowledge about the product before spending your hard-earned money. And here we have got it sorted for you with a list of features that gives added value to this all-new series.

5G Connectivity

This one is a completely new and different feature. This feature added by Apple in their iPhone 12 series is a future-oriented decision. There is no doubt that 5G is the new and huge technical update we will be getting in the upcoming year. So, without a doubt, this feature is something that really adds to the value of this series.

So, if you are the kind of person who believes in good one-time long term investment, then this one is definitely for you. Moreover, the tech-savvy people might already have got a huge crush on this feature.

Smallest iPhone – iPhone 12 Mini

This time Apple has taken into consideration the concept of Affordable iPhones. In iPhone 12 series they have launched a mini iPhone which basically is the smallest iPhone of all time. Also, it comes at a budgeted price of Rs 84,900.

All new Ceramic shield cover

In the iPhone 12 series, Apple has also made some changes in the design of the phone. This time, the front of the iPhone has been made with a Ceramic shield cover. The ceramic shield on the iPhone provides better protection to iPhone. iPhone 12 series can perform 4 times better if you by mistake drop your iPhone.

A14 Chip for better and faster performance

The new A14 chip in iPhone 12 models doesn’t only make it better from the last versions of iPhones but it also makes it 50% faster than other chips and also 80% better performance of machine learning tasks. This chip also helps in better camera performance.

Improvement in Camera Quality

Cameras were always a very strong point of the Apple iPhone. They always improve the performance of their Cameras in their new series of iPhones.

Following their league, Apple has again improved the quality of the Cameras in the iPhone 12 series. It provides better Wide Cameras, performs better in low light and has improved night vision, and much more.

Isn’t it interesting, how Apple every time advances their technology? Though it’s a high-end product, it also provides value for money.

But also there is something which this series lacks and that is their accessories, the power adapter, and EarPods. You will have to purchase the accessories along with the iPhone this time.

These are the big changes that need to be considered if you are deciding to buy an iPhone from 12 series models.