TNI Morning News Headlines – November 3, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1201 Covid-19 cases including 697 quarantine and 504 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 294415 including 279091 recoveries & 13919 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 132 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Jagatsinghpur (730), Mayurbhanj (73), Cuttack (69) and Sundargarh (67).

👉 Odisha reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 fom Khordha and 2 from Dhenkanal. Toll mounts to 1352.

👉 Odisha tested 42,080 samples on November 2.

👉 Odisha By-Polls: Voter turnout of 26.24% recorded till 11 am in Odisha by-elections. Voter turnout 27.06% in Balasore, 24.93% in Tirtol till 11 am.

👉 Ramadevi Women’s University releases toppers’ list of UG & PG exams.

👉 14 kg ganja seized from cars while being smuggled to Bhubaneswar from Kandhamal via Berhampur, 2 arrested.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 India reports 38,310 new COVID-19 cases & 490 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 82,67,623 including 5,41,405 active cases, 76,03,121 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,23,097 deaths.

👉 Total 11,17,89,350 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 2nd November. Of these, 10,46,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Voting is under way in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana.

👉 Bihar Elections 2020: Voting underway in 94 constituencies across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. Polling percentage at 8.05% till 9 am.

👉 Voter turnout of 11.48% recorded till 10 am in Madhya Pradesh by-elections.

👉 11.52% turnout recorded till 10 am in polling for by-elections to eight seats of Gujarat Assembly.

👉 Around 650 Nurses at Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi go on an indefinite strike over pending salaries.

World News

👉 Austria Terror Attacks: 3 killed in Vienna Shootings.