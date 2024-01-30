TNI Morning News Headlines – January 30, 2024

➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian, conducted a site visit to Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Baramunda, to assess progress of various ongoing works for early operationalisation of the terminal.
➡️Sunapur beach in Ganjam was accorded the coveted International Blue Flag Certification for 2023-24 by Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark.
➡️Odisha Vigilance raids properties of Malkangiri JE Sanjay Kumar Mohanty in DA case.
➡️BJP observes bandh in Nabarangpur over delay in land acquisition for Nabarangpur-Jeypore railway project.
➡️Section 144 imposed within 100 meters radius of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s residence, Raj Bhavan and ED office in Ranchi.
➡️Indian Navy warship rescues 19 Pakistani nationals, fishing vessel hijacked by Somali pirates.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his Death Anniversary.
➡️Delhi Advocate Om Kumar Sharma jumps to death from Saket court building.
➡️19 trains to and from Delhi are running late due to operational reasons and fog conditions in North India: Indian Railways.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh today at 05:39 am: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz.
➡️Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) refutes ASI survey report on Gyanvapi.
➡️Indian naval warship INS Sumitra rescued a hijacked fishing vessel Al Naemi with armed pirates around 800 miles off the coast of Kochi.
➡️PM Modi congratulates Comoros President Assoumani on re-election, affirms strengthening of ‘Vision SAGAR’.
➡️Sensex declines 94.08 points to 71,847.49 in early trade; Nifty dips 31.6 points to 21,706.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.13 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Missing Indian student Neel Acharya found dead on University campus in US.
➡️Gaza conflict exposes China’s weakness in Middle East.
