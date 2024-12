Notwithstanding the ‘Bharat Ratna’ demand for him by a National BJP leader, former Odisha CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik showed ‘unusual’ aggression towards BJP on BJD’s 28th Foundation Day.

From accusing the saffron party of lying and building fake narratives to raking up Amit Shah’s alleged remark on Ambedkar, price rise and advocating use of ballot papers in future polls, Naveen remains defiant and tried to infuse fresh energy among his leaders and workers.