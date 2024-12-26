Closing bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles at 23750

The market witnessed a tight contest between bulls and bears on Thursday, December 26, with neither side managing to gain the upper hand. It is worth mentioning that today was the last monthly expiry of 2024 for F&O contracts. The Indian stock exchange sets this date as the last Thursday of each month.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.39 points or 0% at 78,472.48. Likewise, Nifty50 too settled around flat levels, however, with a slight positive bias of 22.55 points or 0.1% at 23,750.20.

Adani Ports gained around 5.2% to emerge as the top gainer in both Sensex and Nifty. Following the Adani group stock in the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors. In Nifty50, Mahindra & Maihndra, SBI Life, Maruti Suzuki, and Shriram Finance were the other stock which gained the most.

Among the losers in Sensex were Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Zomato, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro. In Nifty50 too, Titan and Asian Paints lost the most. They were followed by Tata Consumer Products, JSW Steel, and Grasim Industries.