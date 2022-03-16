India’s plans to buy discounted crude oil from Russia not violation of sanctions: White House

 India has not supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
India planning to buy discounted crude oil from Russia would not be a violation of American sanctions, the White House has said.  India has not supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Our message to any country continues to be that abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

