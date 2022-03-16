Three Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorists killed in Srinagar

The encounter took place at Nowgam, an area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
lashkar e taiba
140

Insight Bureau:  Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorism organization were killed in an encounter with troops on Wednesday in Srinagar. The encounter took place at Nowgam, an area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Related Posts

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

Covid 19 vaccination for 12-14 years starts today

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A police official said security men laid siege around Nowgam area yesterday evening after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.