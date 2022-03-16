Three Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorists killed in Srinagar
The encounter took place at Nowgam, an area on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Insight Bureau: Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorism organization were killed in an encounter with troops on Wednesday in Srinagar. The encounter took place at Nowgam, an area on the outskirts of Srinagar.
A police official said security men laid siege around Nowgam area yesterday evening after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.
