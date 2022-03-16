Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to be conducted on June 4: NBEMS

Insight Bureau: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to be conducted on June 4, The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Tuesday. The result will be announced by June 30, it said.

“The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall conduct the FMGE June 2022 on June 4 on a computer-based platform at test centres across the country,” the Board said. It also said that applications could be submitted online from March 15 to April 4.