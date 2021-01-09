COVID-19 Situation in UK Worsens

TNI Bureau: United Kingdom is seemingly going through dark times in 2021. With the emergence of the new UK COVID 19 mutant, the country saw another emergency in the last 24 hours. As per the latest reports, U.K recorded 1,325 deaths because of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. It is the highest daily death tool ever. They also recorded over 68,000 positive corona cases in a day.

UK COVID 19: Highest Death Toll in a Day

UK reported the highest death toll in a day with 1,325 deaths along with 68,053 new positive coronavirus cases recorded. The Public Health England (PHE) released a statement regarding the same. They said that the death toll will continue to rise until we curb the spread.

Following this, the government has released the campaign, “act like you’ve got it”. The government is urging the citizens to quarantine themselves unless it is essential to go out. This campaign comes after the England’s medical Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Chris Whitty reminds the public that the Coronavirus is spreading fast. Many citizens who tested positive have shown no symptoms.

UK Medical Officer Alarms Citizens

The government released an advertisement featuring Whitty. He said that the new variant of the coronavirus is spreading at a much faster speed that before. It is putting a lot of people under serious risk and is putting extra pressure on the front line workers.