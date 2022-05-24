Even Wearing a Helmet may not save you from Fine; Know Why

Insight Bureau: Considering the overall safety of two-wheeler riders, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has amended the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the latest revision of the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, drivers can be fined up to Rs 2,000 for wearing an unfastened helmet or not wearing an ISI marked helmet.

If the rider wears a helmet with the straps loosened or untied a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed. If the helmet does not have Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification or the ISI mark, then the rider will don a 1,000 rupee challan. Moreover, if someone doesn’t wear a helmet properly, a fine of up to 2,000 rupees will be charged.

Under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, “Any person over the age of four who rides or drives a motorcycle of any class or description in a public place shall wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of the Bureau of Indian Standards and the helmet need to be secure on the head.”

With an aim to minimize accident fatalities on Indian roads, new rules are adapted by the Indian government and will soon be implemented.