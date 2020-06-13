Indian States with 10+ COVID-19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: While the COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 8884, Maharashtra remains the COVID-19 Hotbed of India with 3,717 deaths. Gujarat is at the second place with 1,416 deaths, followed by Delhi (1,214).

Here’s the List of States with more than 10 Corona Deaths:

👉 Maharashtra – 3717

👉 Gujarat – 1416

👉 Delhi – 1214

👉 West Bengal – 451

👉 Madhya Pradesh – 440

👉 Tamil Nadu – 367

👉 Uttar Pradesh – 365

👉 Rajasthan – 275

👉 Telangana – 174

👉 Andhra Pradesh – 80

👉 Karnataka – 79

👉 Haryana – 70

👉 Punjab – 63

👉 J&K – 53

👉 Bihar – 35

👉 Uttarakhand – 21

👉 Kerala – 20

👉 Odisha – 10 (+3 Other than COVID)