Indian States with 10+ COVID-19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: While the COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 8884, Maharashtra remains the COVID-19 Hotbed of India with 3,717 deaths. Gujarat is at the second place with 1,416 deaths, followed by Delhi (1,214).
Here’s the List of States with more than 10 Corona Deaths:
👉 Maharashtra – 3717
👉 Gujarat – 1416
👉 Delhi – 1214
👉 West Bengal – 451
👉 Madhya Pradesh – 440
👉 Tamil Nadu – 367
👉 Uttar Pradesh – 365
👉 Rajasthan – 275
👉 Telangana – 174
👉 Andhra Pradesh – 80
👉 Karnataka – 79
👉 Haryana – 70
👉 Punjab – 63
👉 J&K – 53
👉 Bihar – 35
👉 Uttarakhand – 21
👉 Kerala – 20
👉 Odisha – 10 (+3 Other than COVID)
