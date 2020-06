TNI Bureau: Odisha reported the highest single-day spike of 225 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 3723.

Of the 225 new cases, 196 have been reported from quarantine centres while 29 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Cuttack reported the highest of 92 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 1236 active cases, and 2474 cured/discharged in the State.