List of Indian States leading COVID-19 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: As per the official data of Union Health Ministry, India has so far reported 15,712 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 2,230 have recovered. That puts the national recovery rate at 14%.

However, some States are doing a very good job to record high recovery rate, contributing more to India’s coronavirus battle. Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Bihar, Haryana and Himchal Pradesh are the top 5 contributors among the States and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Chandigarh among the Union Territories.

Here are the complete details:

States (Minimum 30 cases):

👉 Chhattisgarh: +VE Cases – 36. Recovered – 25. Recovery Rate – 69%.

👉 Kerala: +VE Cases – 399. Recovered – 257. Recovery Rate – 64%.

👉 Bihar: +VE Cases – 87. Recovered – 42. Recovery Rate – 48%.

👉 Haryana: +VE Cases – 232. Recovered – 100. Recovery Rate – 43%.

👉 Himachal Pradesh: +VE Cases – 39. Recovered – 16. Recovery Rate – 41%.

👉 Odisha: +VE Cases – 61. Recovered – 24. Recovery Rate – 39%.

👉 Assam: +VE Cases – 34. Recovered – 12. Recovery Rate – 35%.

👉 Karnataka: +VE Cases – 384. Recovered – 104. Recovery Rate – 27%.

👉 Tamil Nadu: +VE Cases – 1,372. Recovered – 365. Recovery Rate – 26.6%.

Union Territories (Minimum 10 Cases):

👉 Andaman & Nicobar Islands: +VE Cases – 14. Recovered – 11. Recovery Rate – 78.6%.

👉 Ladakh: +VE Cases – 14. Recovered – 11. Recovery Rate – 77.8%.

👉 Chandigarh: +VE Cases – 23. Recovered – 9. Recovery Rate – 39%.