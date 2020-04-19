Naveen draws Roadmap for return of Odias stranded Outside

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has sought to reassure the Odias stranded outside the state, saying all steps will be taken to ensure their safe return after the lockdown period is over.

He has announced a proactive, humane & scientific approach to facilitate return of people of #Odisha stranded outside the State, after restrictions are lifted. This will be done through community based monitoring system involving GPs & ULBs, he added.

Naveen expressed deep pain over the plight of migrants labourers, professionals, pilgrims, students and others from Odisha who are stuck outside the state. “We will talk to the Centre and all concerned States to make all efforts to bring them back once the lockdown is over,” he promised.

He also announced that all those who want to return to Odisha, will have to register with the help of their family and friends and stay in 14-day mandatory quarantine at the dedicated facilities. They will get all facilities such as food, treatment etc. during that period free of cost. Sarpanchs will get Collector powers to enforce the guidelines. Each person will get Rs 2,000 after the quarantine period is over.

The CM also assured the migrant labourers from other states who are stranded in Odisha, saying they would continue to get all support from the government.

CM Naveen Patnaik expressed satisfaction over the progress in Corona fight, saying Odisha has witnessed a sharp decline in number of positive cases in the state due to collective efforts. He also thanked everyone for their dedication and sacrifice in this battle against Coronavirus.