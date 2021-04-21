Indian-origin Artist, Madhuri Srikanth to display her works in Milan (Italy)

TNI Bureau: An Indian-origin artist, with her roots in the State of Telangana, Madhuri Srikanth, has received a special invite to showcase her works at “ROMANTICA”, an international art exhibition, to be held at Milan (Italy) between April 23rd – May 3rd, 2021. Madhuri is the lone Indian artist to be invited to showcase her works at the exhibition organized by M.A.D.S., a contemporary art gallery, located in one of the main Milan districts.

A resident of Cary town in North Carolina (USA), Madhuri has been invited to showcase three of her works at the exhibition.

Art lovers and patrons would get an opportunity to buy her works from the exhibition:

1) Benevolent Buddha (Acrylic painting on a clay board); Size: 24 inches x 18 inches;

Sale Price: USD 2000

2) Golden Geisha (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel); Size: 11 inches x 14 inches;

Sale Price: USD 2000

3) Shadow Sway (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones, and Swarovski crystals accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel); Size: 11 inches x 14 inches;

Sale Price: USD 2000

Born in Nalgonda, Madhuri is a self-taught painter, and believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams. Inspired from her mother’s Rangoli as a kid, Madhuri started dealing with colors from a young age. The innate talent in Madhuri was recognized during her days in school, when she received accolades at the national level, and ever since there has been no looking back.

Commenting on getting this invitation, Ms. Madhuri Srikanth said, “I consider this has a great opportunity for me to showcase the traditions and culture of India on an international platform. This festival opens doors to possibilities of showcasing art in a different light, with colours becoming the messengers of thought and memory. By setting an example, I would also like to encourage more girls of Indian origin born or living in the United States to make painting their manner of expression.”

A mother of two, and Vice-President, at the prestigious Truist Bank (USA), Madhuri has developed strong command over various forms of paintings, without any formal training. From color portraits, to murals, from sand art to Tanjore paintings, Madhuri has done some exceptionally great works in at least six forms of paintings.

About M.A.D.S. Art Gallery:

M.A.D.S. is a contemporary art gallery, located in one of the main Milan districts, the Navigli area, set up with screens, aimed to create a continuous multimedia exhibition with the use of new video system projection technologies. M.A.D.S. created the first fully and permanent digital multimedia gallery for artists, making it exclusive and unique: revolutionizing the process of presentation of the artworks, increasing the visual quality of the details, their three-dimensionality and materiality through high definition and augmented reality, eliminating costs (as shipping, packaging, insurance, customs), time and bureaucracy, as well as protecting and safeguarding the integrity of the original artworks.

About Madhuri Srikanth:

A mother of two, and a professional technocrat, Madhuri believes painting is not a hobby or a means to unwind, but it is a serious passion that she lives with every day. Being a constant learner, Madhuri believes that Art is not what the artist sees, but what others feel. To date, Madhuri has done 120 paintings and counting across six forms of paintings. Some of her notable art works include Thanjore, Madhubani, Murals, Warli, Texture Painting and Oil Paintings.