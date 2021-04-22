Odisha Corona Updates – April 22, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 6164 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 388479, including 35075 active cases and 351386 recovered ones.

Of the 6164 new cases, 3575 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2589 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 1132 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Nuapada (459) new cases.

7 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Ganjam and Rayagada, 1 each from Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,965.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 4851

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 1132, Nuapada: 459, Kalahandi: 452, Sundargarh: 427, Cuttack: 360, Jharsuguda: 355, Puri: 286, Bargarh: 236, Sambalpur: 229, Balangir: 226, Nabarangpur: 207, Keonjhar: 205, Mayurbhanj: 136, Angul: 136, Ganjam: 135, Rayagada: 105, Nayagarh: 99, Sonepur: 99, Balasore: 78, Bhadrak: 71, Gajapati: 55, Kendrapada: 48, Koraput: 45, Boudh: 38, Deogarh: 31, Kandhamal: 23, Dhenkanal: 17, Malkangiri: 16,

➡️ State Pool: 145

The News Insight,

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9706949

➡️ New recovery: 2009

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 388479 (Active Cases: 35075, Recovered: 351386, COVID Deaths: 1,965)

➡️ Daily Testing: 44,983