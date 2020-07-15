Indian Businesses fighting Fit during Pandemic

By Pranab Pani: I doubt if there’s any such updated data available though certain types of Desi industries and businesses are reported to be doing better in India, despite the pandemic. Though most of them are fighting hard to survive. Fintech, retail, mobility, hospitality, automobile, food and vehicle aggregators, dairy, food processors have been the worst hit.

However, one set of “growth drivers” to business that are doing well seem to be reaping benefits on account lockdown and the work-from-home milieu and that includes, OTT live streaming platforms, online education portals, digital content providers, online gaming stacks and such other businesses.

Vedantu, Doubtnut, Chingari, Pratilipi, MyUpchaar, DealShare, 1mg, Ergos and of course, the Reliance Group, especially Jio… striding along rapidly to become a big global brand soon, a truly home grown MNC.

It’s still too early to make a firm statement about this as the trend may find new traction with longer lockdown and sustainability would be a testing issue in the long run. 2020 is a sure washout for the most businesses.

