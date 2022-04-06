Twitter to have Edit Button; What the Expert Says

Insight Bureau: Are you aware of the new feature of Twitter which you have spent years looking for? Twitter is likely to add the edit button soon for the users. Twitter’s official handle had tweeted it on April 1 that they are working on an edit button. But, people did not take it seriously, calling it an April Fool joke.

However, now it looks very likely after Twitter’s new largest shareholder Elon Musk batting for it.

Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder when he bought 9.2% of the company. Less than 24 hours later, he tweeted a poll to his 80 million followers stating, “do you want an edit button?” There is little doubt that everyone wants it and Twitter may introduce this much-awaited feature sooner than later.

What Expert’s say:

Cyber Expert Prashant Sahu on April 5, Thursday shared a video on twitter expressing his view regarding twitter edit button.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prashant Sahu in his video has clearly stated that he is in support of adding edit option to Twitter.

He further stated that sometimes there are some spelling mistakes or users forget to tag, then one can change that it without hampering the likes and retweets if a edit option is present.

He also suggested in the video that Twitter can add time limits to edit the post or sentence and word limits or can update the post as edited like Facebook.