India Today MOTN Survey: Odisha Ranks No. 1 in Covid-19 Management

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government has been ranked as India’s No 1 in Covid-19 management as per the ‘Mood Of The Nation’ survey conducted by India Today for the month of January 2022.

Respondents of every State were asked to evaluate the performance of their own CM.

Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are the Top 5 States with the highest number of respondents expressing satisfaction with their respective Government’s response to the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha Government is doing its best to strengthen medical infrastructure and ramp up COVID-19 testing in strategic manner.

According to the survey, 76.7% people in Odisha are very satisfied with the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led Government’s response to the pandemic.

Similarly, 69.5% people of Uttar Pradesh followed by 69.1% people of Assam, 67.5% in Tamil Nadu and 67.4% people in Maharashtra are very satisfied with their Government’s response to Covid-19.