Grand Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate

Insight Bureau: At a time when the entire Nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a grand statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.

Amidst the ongoing controversy over Amar Jawan Jyoti, PM Modi made this announcement.

PM Modi will unveil the hologram statue made on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of the founder of Azad Hind Fauj on January 23.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” tweeted PM.

The Government recently announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary “Parakram Divas” (January 23) would mark the beginning of Republic Day celebrations instead of January 24.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti or eternal flame to honour for soldiers put at the India Gate, has been merged with the Torch at the new National War Memorial today.