India steps up efforts to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: As the Russia – Ukraine crisis is taking a decisive turn, the safety of the Indians in Ukraine has become one of the top priorities.

The Government of India had issued multiple advisories to the Indians in Ukraine to leave the country well before the war began.

The government is now trying to rescue all the Indians trapped in war-hit Ukraine.

India on Thursday ascended a crucial initiative for its citizens stranded in Ukraine to shift them to neighbouring countries through land border crossings after Russia launched a large-scale military assault on the eastern European nation triggering major global concerns and sanctions against Moscow by several Western powers.

In concern to the intensifying crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The PM spoke about India’s concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially the students.

According to a government statement, Modi conveyed to Putin that India’s highest priority is the safety of Indians stranded in Ukraine and their safe return to India.

Over the safety concern of Indians in Ukraine, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) with a primary focus of evacuating the citizens.

The Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the prime minister in the CBS meeting addressed that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students and their evacuation from Ukraine.

“I want to assure all Indian citizens including students in Ukraine and their family members that we will take all possible steps to bring you back safe, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.” he further added.

Shringla said the government has asked Indian ambassadors in countries neighbouring Ukraine such as Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary to send teams from their missions to border areas with Ukraine to facilitate the exit of Indians so that they can be evacuated to India.

As per External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar tweet , European Union’s High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell spoke to Jaishankar and discussed the “grave situation” and how India could contribute to de-escalating the situation.

Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on Thursday, 24th February 2022, that it is taking measures to bring back around 18,000 Indians from Ukraine.

According to a report by the Republic World, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has informed, “The MEA is taking majors to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The central government will ensure the safety of all Indians.”

He further added, “I spoke to some Malayali students in Ukraine on phone. Indian students in the southern areas of Ukraine have confirmed that they are getting food, water, and power. Students and parents should not panic. Our government has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq.”

The Indian Embassy to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, called on Indians to face the current situation calmly as the situation is highly tense and very uncertain.

The Indian Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv and they are working on mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation he further added.

“Indian nationals are advised to carry their passports and necessary documents all the time with them, the information will be conveyed as soon as arrangement is done and the Indians should also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for more updates,” the embassy said.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Igor Polikha said India has a “special” relationship with Russia and Modi is among very few leaders who Putin listens to so India can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

He further said Ukraine was “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on the crisis.

Terming the present situation in Ukraine as highly uncertain, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine set up 24-hour Emergency helpline, which can be accessed by dialing +380 997300428 & +380 997300483.