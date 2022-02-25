Odisha Govt to bear expenses for bringing back Stranded Odias from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced that the State Government will bear the expenses for bringing back Students and Workers of Odisha stranded in Ukraine. Development Commissioner-cum-SRC P.K. Jena will coordinate the return of stranded persons.

Resident Commissioner in Delhi, Ravi Kant will be the nodal officer to coordinate with the Government of India on this issue. In addition, the District Collectors have been asked to gather information on the Odia students and labourers stranded in Ukraine.

In the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought intervention of the Government of India for evacuation of students and labourers from Odisha who are now stranded in the war-torn zone.

The CM spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over telephone this morning and requested him for safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine.

In a release, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Amit Shah assured that Govt of India is in touch with the Ukraine Government and working to bring back students and labourers from that country at the earliest.

The Odisha-Mo Parivar, which works towards serving the 4.5 crore Odias across the globe, thanked CM Naveen Patnaik and prayed for the safety of the children while assuring their parents that Odisha-Mo Parivar stands by them in this hour of crisis.

The worried and anxious family members have been urging the Centre as well as Odisha Government to take necessary steps for the safe return of their kin.