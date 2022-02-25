Odisha Urban Local Body Polls 2022 Dates announced

Insight Bureau: The State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi on Friday announced the dates for the conduct of the urban local body (ULB) elections in Odisha.

The polls to 109 ULBs including three Municipal Corporations (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur) in Odisha will be held on March 24.

Councillors/corporators & chairpersons/mayors of the ULBs will be elected directly however election for vice-chairpersons & deputy chairpersons will be held on April 7 & 8 respectively.

Counting of votes will be held March 26. The Model Code of Conduct which was in force for Panchayat Polls, will continue till 26th March.

The SEC informed today that the last date of filing nominations for the urban local body elections is scheduled on March 2 to March 7, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 9, withdrawal of nominations up to March 14 (excluding Government holidays).

Women mayors will head the BMC and BeMC, while the post of mayor in Cuttack has 1been kept unreserved.

Besides these 3 Municipal Corporations, 48 municipalities and 59 NACs will also go to the polls after almost eight years.

The last ULB polls were held in the State in 2013-14. The dates were earlier extended due to Assembly elections and Covid-19 pandemic.

Urban Local Body Polls in Odisha 2022

🔸Elections to 109 ULBs (106 Municipalities/NACs + 3 Municipal Corporations) to be held on March 24.

🔸Notification on February 28, 2022.

🔸Filing of Nomination – March 2-7, 2022

🔸Withdrawal of Nomination – March 14, 2022

🔸Counting of Votes – March 26, 2022

🔸Direct Election for Mayor & Chairpersons

🔸Election of Vice Chairperson – April 7, 2022

🔸Election of Deputy Mayor – April 8, 2022