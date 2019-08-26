India register biggest Away Test Win

TNI Bureau: India thrashed West Indies by 318 runs to win the first Test in Antigua on Sunday.

Chasing 429 to win, West Indies were all out for just 100 runs in 27 overs.

The win made Virat Kohli the most successful Indian skipper in terms of overseas victories. It was Kohli’s 27th win from 47 Tests as India captain. With 12 away Test wins as Captain, Kohli surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly’s (11) record. It’s also India’s biggest winning margin in away Tests.

Scores:

India: 297 & 343/7 decl

West Indies: 222 & 100