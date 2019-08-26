Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

India register biggest Away Test Win

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: India thrashed West Indies by 318 runs to win the first Test in Antigua on Sunday.

Chasing 429 to win, West Indies were all out for just 100 runs in 27 overs.

The win made Virat Kohli the most successful Indian skipper in terms of overseas victories.  It was Kohli’s 27th win from 47 Tests as India captain. With 12 away Test wins as Captain, Kohli surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly’s (11) record. It’s also India’s biggest winning margin in away Tests.

Related Posts

‘Dancing Sir’ of Odisha’s Koraput Dist…

Dharmendra launches commencement of work for 10th City Gas…

Scores:

India: 297 & 343/7 decl

West Indies: 222 & 100

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!