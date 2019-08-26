100-Word Edit: A Nationalist, but Liberal & Moderate Face of BJP

When BJP sensed a change in 2012, there was a leadership vaccum in the party. They needed a strong face that would woo people across India and Arun Jaitley left no stones unturned to find it. He batted heavily for Narendra Modi and succeded too.

Whether troubleshooting within the party or doing patch up work with Delhi Media and Opposition, BJP (Modi) always relied on Jaitley. Jaitley was a Nationalist, yet a Liberal & Moderate face of BJP. A void has been created in BJP with his demise. The party would badly miss his services in the years to come.