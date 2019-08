TNI Bureau: Para shuttler from Odisha, Pramod Bhagat bagged two gold medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland today.

Bhagat have won his second gold medal after beating Daniel Bethell of England 6-21,21-14,21-5 in singles final. He had earlier won the men’s doubles gold medal with Manoj Sarkar as partner by defeating Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 14-21,21-15,21-16 in an all-Indians final.