‘Unlock 1’ in Non-Containment Zones: Know What’s Allowed

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced ‘Unlock 1’ for all Non-Containment Zones in India while extending the Lockdown in Containment Zones till June 30, 2020. Only essential activities will be allowed in Containment Zones.

Night Curfew will be in place from 9 PM till 5 AM (except essential activities) from June 1. No approval/e-passes will be required for inter-state or intra-state travel from June 1, 2020. However, States can regulate the movement of the people with wide publicity in advance if they want.

Phased reopening of activities will be allowed in areas outside the Containment Zones.

Phase I

Following activities will be allowed from June 8, 2020:

👉 Religious Places/Places of Worship for Public

👉 Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services

👉 Shopping Malls

👉 SOP to be issued by the MHA soon.

Phase II

Schools, Colleges, Educational/Training/Coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with States/UTs. States and UTs may hold consultations at the institutional level with parents and other stakeholders. A final decision will be taken in July 2020.

Phase III

Based on the assessment of the situation, re-starting the following activities will be decided:

👉 International Air Travel of Passengers (except as permitted by MHA)

👉 Metro Rail

👉 Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars and Auditoriums, Assembly Halls and similar places.

👉 Social/Political/Sports/Entertainment/Academic/Cultural/Religious functions and other large congregations.