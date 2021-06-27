TNI Bureau: India has reported 50,040 new Covid-19 cases and 1258 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala continues to report over 11,000-12,000 Covid cases everyday. In terms of Covid deaths, Maharashtra continues to report 500+ casualties.

In total, 17,77,309 were tested yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 2.81%.

India Covid Analysis – June 27, 2021

🔷 New Cases – 50,040

🔷 New Deaths – 1258

🔷 New Recoveries – 64,818

🔷 Samples Tested – 17,77,309 (17,45,809 Yesterday)

🔷 Test Positivity Rate – 2.81% (2.79% Yesterday)

🔷 New Cases (3000+ States) – Kerala (12,118), Maharashtra (9812), Tamil Nadu (5415), Andhra Pradesh (4147), Karnataka (4272), Odisha (3408).

🔷 New Deaths (30+ States) – Maharashtra (511), Tamil Nadu (148), Kerala (118), Karnataka (115), Uttar Pradesh (62), Odisha (39), Andhra Pradesh (38), West Bengal (32).

Overall Covid Data:

🔷 Total Samples Tested in India – 40,42,65,101

🔷 Total Positive Cases in India – 3,02,33,183

🔷 Total Recoveries in India – 2,92,51,029

🔷 Active Cases in India – 586,403

🔷 Covid Death Toll in India – 395,751