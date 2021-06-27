TNI Morning News Headlines – June 27, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 27, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Swimmer Sajan Prakash becomes 1st ever Indian to automatically qualify for Olympic swimming
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3408 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 1943 quarantine and 1465 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 582 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (553) and Balasore (251).

➡️ 39 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,887.

➡️ Bhubaneswar to become India’s first city to achieve 100% COVID Vaccination!

➡️ Newly-wed woman gangraped by husband, brothers-in-law, hospitalised 3 days after marriage in Badaun (Uttar Pradesh).

➡️ Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Bidyut Marg. Unit-V and Behera Sahi, Rudrapur, Ward no 4 in Bhubaneswa declared as containment zones.

➡️ Petrol Prices have breached Rs. 100 mark in at least 16 districts in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 50,040 new COVID 19 cases, 57,944 recoveries and 1,258 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,02,33,183 including 5,86,403 active cases, 2,92,51,029 cured cases & 3,95,751 deaths.

➡️ A total of 40,42,65,101 samples were tested up to June 26. Of which, 17,77,309 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 96.75%; Daily positivity rate stands at 2.82%.

➡️ More than 31.51 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far. More than 1.15 Cr doses still available with States/UTs to be administered: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Over 62 Lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Day-6 of the implementation of Revised Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccination till 9 PM.

➡️ Zydus Cadila vaccine will be available for 12-18 age group soon as clinical trials over: Centre to Supreme Court.

➡️ Delhi Gyms to reopen drom Monday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today

➡️ 2 explosions rock technical area of Jammu Airport; no casualties reported.

➡️ One terrorist arrested from the Narwal area of Jammu & Kashmir.

➡️ Rajnath Singh embarks on three-day visit to Ladakh.

World News

➡️ Scientists use NASA satellite data to track ocean microplastics from space.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 180.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.91 Million.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal to enter Games ranked number one in 52kg category.

➡️ Swimmer Sajan Prakash becomes 1st ever Indian to automatically qualify for Olympic swimming.

➡️ Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading across World.

➡️ Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5.

