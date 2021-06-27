TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 3408 new Covid cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Posititivity Rate (TPR) in the State goes down to 4.99%. 3682 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

There is no respite for people in Khordha and Cuttack districts, which continue to report high number of Covid cases.

Odisha Covid Analysis – June 27, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 3408

🔶 New Deaths – 39

🔶 New Recoveries – 3682

🔶 Samples Tested – 68,335 (68,695 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 4.99% (5.17% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (50+ Districts) – Khordha (582), Cuttack (553), Jajpur (258), Balasore (251), Puri (215), Bhadrak (169), Nayagarh (160), Mayurbhanj (158), Kendrapara (110), Jagatsinghpur (103), Angul (93), Rayagada (77), Koraput (76), Dhenkanal (73), Malkangiri (73), Keonjhar (70).

🔶 New Deaths – Khordha (9), Bargarh (5), Cuttack (5), Nayagarh (5), Sambalpur (3), Sundargarh (3), Sonepur (2), Mayurbhanj (2), Kendrapara (2), Ganjam (2), Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,35,54,417

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 900,470

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 863,824

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 32,706

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 3887