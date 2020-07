India COVID-19 Updates @ July 17, 2020

TNI Bureau: India reported 34,956 new COVID-19 positive cases and 687 deaths in the last 24 hours. Number of Corona positive cases in the country has gone up to 10,03,832 – one million mark. Overall death toll now stands at 25,602. Also, 22,942 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

In total, 333,228 samples have been tested across the country on July 16. Cumulative samples tested in India as of now are 1,30,72,718. The COVID-19 positive rate in India was 10.49% on July 16 and overall 7.68%.

Top 11 States with New Cases, Deaths & Samples Tested on July 16:

👉 Maharashtra:

Samples Tested – 36944, New Cases – 8641, New Deaths – 266

👉 Tamil Nadu:

Samples Tested – 45888, New Cases – 4549, New Deaths – 69

👉 Karnataka:

Samples Tested – 23451, New Cases – 4169, New Deaths – 104

👉 Andhra Pradesh:

Samples Tested – 22304, New Cases – 2593, New Deaths – 40

👉 Uttar Pradesh:

Samples Tested – 48086, New Cases – 2058, New Deaths – 34

👉 Delhi:

Samples Tested – 20225, New Cases – 1652, New Deaths – 58

👉 Telangana:

Samples Tested – 14027, New Cases – 1676, New Deaths – 10

👉 West Bengal:

Samples Tested – 13180, New Cases – 1690, New Deaths – 23

👉 Bihar:

Samples Tested – 10245, New Cases – 1385, New Deaths – 10

👉 Gujarat:

Samples Tested – 11463, New Cases – 919, New Deaths – 10

👉 Assam:

Samples Tested – 12183, New Cases – 892, New Deaths – 2