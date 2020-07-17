718 Covid-19 cases in Odisha; Ganjam 231, Khordha 150

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported four deaths and the single-day spike of 718 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 16,110, including 5124 active cases and 10,877 recovered ones. With this Odisha crossed 16,000 marks of COVID-19 cases today.

👉 Of the 718 new cases, 479 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 239 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 231 new Covid-19 cases and 2 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Ganjam and 1 from Angul and 1 from Gajapati. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 83. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 50 in Ganjam District. A 62-year old female of Jajpur district passed away due to Cancer of cervix, stomach, lungs and brain, a 57-year old Male of Ganjam district died who was suffering from Diabetes, a 56-year old Male of Gajapati district passed away who was also suffering from Diabetes and heart disease and a 60-year old Male of Ganjam district passed away who was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

👉 2 deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Bhadrak & Jajpur districts, taking the Odisha toll to 26.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (150) and Malkangiri (54).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (231), Khordha (150), Malkangiri (54), Cuttack (32), Keonjhar (28), Koraput (27), Jharsuguda (24), Mayurbhanj (22), Gajapati (21), Rayagada (19), Jagatsinghpur (16), Nayagarh (13), Bhadrak (10), Sundargarh (10), Angul (9), Balasore (9), Puri (9), Sambalpur (7), Kandhamal (7), Dhenkanal (6), Sonepur (5), Bargarh (4), Kendrapara (4), Nabarangpur (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 4 (Ganjam 2, Gajapati 1, Angul 1)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Bhadrak 1, Jajpur 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 401