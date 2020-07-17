COVID-19 Scare: Unit 4 Market in Bhubaneswar Sealed

TNI Bureau: The Unit-4 Fish Market in Bhubaneswar, has been sealed for an indefinite period after several Fish Vendors tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the Unit 4 Market as well as the markets operating adjacent to it until further notice.

COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar have reached a new peak. As 150 cases have been reported from Khordha district, number of cases may top 100 today, it’s expected. Official confirmation is awaited.