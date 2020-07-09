India Corona Updates: Death Toll rises to 21,129

TNI Bureau: India reported 487 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the fatality count in the country to 21,129. Maharashtra reported 198 new Corona deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (64), Karnataka (54), Delhi (48), West Bengal (23), Uttar Pradesh (18), Gujarat (16).

In total, 24,879 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases has gone up to 767,296. Of these, 476,378 have recovered so far.

India has tested 1,07,40,832 samples up to July 8 out of which 2,67,061 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 9448 deaths, followed by Delhi (3213), Gujarat (1994) and Tamil Nadu (1700).

Maharashtra has so far reported 223,724 Covid positive cases. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with 122,3504 cases. With 104,864 cases, Delhi is placed third.

Covid-19 Reports @ July 8

👉 Maharashtra: 6603 new cases; 198 deaths.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 3756 cases; 64 deaths.

👉 Delhi: 2033 cases; 48 deaths.

👉 Karnataka: 2062 cases; 54 deaths.

👉 Telangana: 1924 cases; 11 deaths.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 1188 cases; 18 deaths.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: 1062 cases; 12 deaths.

👉 West Bengal: 986 cases; 23 deaths.