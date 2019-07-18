India begin Commonwealth Table Tennis on grand note; qualify for Super 8

TNI Bureau: India men and women’s team registered thumping wins in the preliminary stage to qualify for the Super Eights on the opening day of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The domination of India was such that they lost just two games.

• In the men’s event Sharath, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai did their job pretty well to beat Scotland 3-0

• In the women’s event, Madurika Patkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Archana Kamath posted 3-0 victory over South Africa

Men

• Group A: England, Sri Lanka, Cyprus

• Group B: India, Singapore, Scotland

• Group C: Nigeria, Malaysia, Bangladesh

• Group D: Australia, South Africa, Wales

Women

• Group A: Singapore, Wales, Scotland

• Group B: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka

• Group C: Australia, Malaysia, Cyprus

• Group D: Nigeria, England, Bangladesh