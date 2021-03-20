India beat England in 5th T20I; Win Series 3-2

India beat England by 36 runs in 5th T20I

By Sagar Satapathy
India vs England
TNI Bureau: With a clinical performance with the bat and ball, Team India registered a comprehensive 36-run win over England in the 5th and final T20I in Ahmedabad to clinch the series 3-2.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. India posted 224/2 in 20 overs, thanks to Rohit Sharma (64 off 34 balls) and Virat Kohli (80 off 52 balls). Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Hardik Pandya (39*) were the other contributors.

Despite losing Jason Roy early, England consolidated their innings with Jos Butler (52) and Dawid Malan (68) adding 130 runs for the second wicket. However, after the departure, they lost the way.

England finished at 188/8 in 20 overs and lost by 36 runs. For India, Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ while virat Kohli was declared ‘Player of the Series’.

